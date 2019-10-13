Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Cumberland Club 116 High St., Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Gray Jolly Schofield, age 66 of Scarborough, Maine, loving wife, mother, and grandmother died unexpectedly Wednesday September 18, 2019 at her home. Deborah was born on September 23, 1952 to Ephriam and Barbara (McKinley) Gray. She was a proud, 5 th generation Californian born in Fresno, CA. She attended Clovis schools and Fresno State University. Deborah worked at Valley Children's Hospital, Fresno in the Finance and Payroll Departments, where she met her partner and husband Stan Schofield in 1981. hereafter, they moved from Fresno to Texas in 1991, where she worked as an Administrator in Surgery, Laboratory and Family Medicine. They relocated to Maine in 1997. Deborah enjoyed everything about Maine, especially Autumn. She treasured the many friendships she made along the way in California, Texas, and Maine. She was active in the Red Hat Society, Friends of Maine Medical Center, the Thomas B. Reed National Association of Parliamentarians, and The Daughters of the American Revolution. While in High School, Deborah won the Daughters of the American Revolution "Good Citizen" award which sparked her lifelong interest in the organization. After her move to Maine, she became an avid and active member of the Elizabeth Wadsworth Chapter, NSDAR, in Portland. Among the positions she held was Vice Regent 2012-2013 and Regent 2014-2016, several chairmanships within the Chapter including State Chairman of the Community Classroom Committee from 2016-2019. She was extremely patriotic and loved working with the children she tutored in reading at the Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland. She also represented DAR at numerous Naturalization ceremonies statewide, handing out small American flags and welcoming our newest citizens, something she truly enjoyed. Deborah loved traveling nationally and internationally with her husband and truly enjoyed many different cultures. She was an exceptional gourmet cook and enjoyed sharing the food experience with family and friends. Everyone that met or worked with Deborah found her to be a gracious, loving, generous, and compassionate lady. She was a loyal friend and a strong woman of faith. Some of her favorite pastimes were watching classic movies, listening to golden oldies music, spending time with her beloved poodles, Bijou and Sachet, the Christmas holiday/decorating her home. Her greatest joy came while spending time with her beloved daughter Jamie Lynn and her beautiful grand-daughter, Jaycee. Deborah was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Terry Gray. She will be sadly missed by her husband Stan, her daughter Jamie Lynn Jolly and her grand-daughter Jaycee Jolly-Cruz of LaMarque, Texas, her sister Lisa and husband Gordon of Clovis, California, her step father Emil DePrima of Fresno, California, nieces and nephews Michael, Lyndsay, Carrie and Christian Gray and several other family members and her many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 1PM at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 2838 N. West Ave, Fresno, CA. Inurnment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, 264 N. Blythe, Fresno. A Reception will follow at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. If so desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the . For further information and to leave a tribute in Deborah's memory please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Arrangements are under the care & direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Deborah Gray Jolly Schofield, age 66 of Scarborough, Maine, loving wife, mother, and grandmother died unexpectedly Wednesday September 18, 2019 at her home. Deborah was born on September 23, 1952 to Ephriam and Barbara (McKinley) Gray. She was a proud, 5 th generation Californian born in Fresno, CA. She attended Clovis schools and Fresno State University. Deborah worked at Valley Children's Hospital, Fresno in the Finance and Payroll Departments, where she met her partner and husband Stan Schofield in 1981. hereafter, they moved from Fresno to Texas in 1991, where she worked as an Administrator in Surgery, Laboratory and Family Medicine. They relocated to Maine in 1997. Deborah enjoyed everything about Maine, especially Autumn. She treasured the many friendships she made along the way in California, Texas, and Maine. She was active in the Red Hat Society, Friends of Maine Medical Center, the Thomas B. Reed National Association of Parliamentarians, and The Daughters of the American Revolution. While in High School, Deborah won the Daughters of the American Revolution "Good Citizen" award which sparked her lifelong interest in the organization. After her move to Maine, she became an avid and active member of the Elizabeth Wadsworth Chapter, NSDAR, in Portland. Among the positions she held was Vice Regent 2012-2013 and Regent 2014-2016, several chairmanships within the Chapter including State Chairman of the Community Classroom Committee from 2016-2019. She was extremely patriotic and loved working with the children she tutored in reading at the Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland. She also represented DAR at numerous Naturalization ceremonies statewide, handing out small American flags and welcoming our newest citizens, something she truly enjoyed. Deborah loved traveling nationally and internationally with her husband and truly enjoyed many different cultures. She was an exceptional gourmet cook and enjoyed sharing the food experience with family and friends. Everyone that met or worked with Deborah found her to be a gracious, loving, generous, and compassionate lady. She was a loyal friend and a strong woman of faith. Some of her favorite pastimes were watching classic movies, listening to golden oldies music, spending time with her beloved poodles, Bijou and Sachet, the Christmas holiday/decorating her home. Her greatest joy came while spending time with her beloved daughter Jamie Lynn and her beautiful grand-daughter, Jaycee. Deborah was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Terry Gray. She will be sadly missed by her husband Stan, her daughter Jamie Lynn Jolly and her grand-daughter Jaycee Jolly-Cruz of LaMarque, Texas, her sister Lisa and husband Gordon of Clovis, California, her step father Emil DePrima of Fresno, California, nieces and nephews Michael, Lyndsay, Carrie and Christian Gray and several other family members and her many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 1PM at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 2838 N. West Ave, Fresno, CA. Inurnment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, 264 N. Blythe, Fresno. A Reception will follow at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. If so desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the . For further information and to leave a tribute in Deborah's memory please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Arrangements are under the care & direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close