Del played basketball for California State University, Hayward, where he still holds records to this day. He worked for the Oakland Raiders Organization, coached at Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, Tennyson High School in Hayward, and Sierra High School in Tollhouse, as a teacher, coach, and athletic director for 21 years, where he touched many lives.

He had a passion for golf and making people laugh. He was actively involved on the Board of directors at Belmont Country Club for many years.

Del always wanted a Corvette and just before his 60th birthday he got his dream car. After joining Central Valley Corvettes, he and his wife Susan went on many runs with the club.

He is preceded in death by his father: Jimmie Walker, mother: Loyce Walker, and his first wife: Ann Walker.

He leaves behind his wife: Susan Cursi, siblings: Savonia Sharp, Jerry Walker and wife Sharon, and Sandra Fincher and husband Frank and children: Heather Stepp husband Zach, Kevin Walker wife Cathy, and grandchildren: Logan Stepp, Riley Stepp, Ryan Walker, Andrew Walker, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a public visitation at the Clovis Funeral Chapel from 3 pm- 7 pm on Friday, April 12th. There will be a Private Graveside Service with a public Celebration of Life for all of his friends and family on Saturday, April 13th at Belmont Country Club at 12 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CCare Connects Foundation (for cancer research and education) or .