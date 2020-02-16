Delores Krumm Conti, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Born on January 25, 1935 to Anna and John Krumm of Fresno.She was a 1953 graduate of Edison High School.She is preceded in death by her mother Anna, father John, and sister Dora Sterling.She is survived by her husband Frank Conti, brother Leroy Krumm, and children Paul Conti and wife Cindy, Gregory Conti and wife Cindi, Patricia Hughes and husband Mark, Pamela Conti and 5 grandchildren. A graveside service will be at Mountain View Cemetery on February 18 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heritage Crossing Hospice.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020