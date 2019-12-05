Delphina Colmenero born in Brawley, Ca. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother, Josie loved Dancing and Coaching! "She will definitely be missed by all". Delphina was preceded in death by her daughter Lorry Colmenero Clark. Survived by 4 Sons Augustine Jr., Joseph, Kevin and Randy Colmenero. Two Daughter in-laws Connie & Sylvia Colmenero & 11 Grandchildren, 8 Great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be December 6th 2019 at 10am Rosary & Mass at Sacred Heart Church Fresno, Ca. To follow St Peters Cemetery same day.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 5, 2019