Delphina, age 74, passed away on June 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Madera but lived the last 55 years in Fresno raising her family. Dephina was a true angel touching the lives of everyone she knew. She was an extrodinary woman that loved her family and friends to the fullest. Her passion in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lester Garcia; sons, Lester Garcia and Chris Garcia; and granddaughter, Christa Garcia. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4-5 p.m., followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10a.m., followed by interment at St. Peters Cemetery. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 21, 2019