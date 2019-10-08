Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Graveside service 11:00 AM Clovis Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Anne (Hartland) Jackson passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019. Denise was born on April 6, 1940 in Pershore, Worcestershire, England to Eveyln G. (Brunger) Hartland and Harry J. Hartland. She was baptized in the England Congregational Church in 1955. After completing high school, she obtained a Diploma in Nursing from Kings College in London, England. In July of 1964, Denise embarked upon an adventurous journey, coming to the U.S. with her friend, Joy, for a planned one-year stint as a nurse at Tulare District Hospital. On December 5, 1964, she met the love of her life, Donald Lee Jacskon. Denise and Don were married for 42 years. They enjoyed traveling to Pismo, the mountains, and visiting family and friends in England. In 1966, she began 39 years of serving others as a Registered Nurse at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, California, retiring in 2005. Denise will be remembered by her family and friends for her love of gardening, growing sweet peas and ripe tomatoes. She enjoyed attending church, was a wonderful cook, a master at sewing, crochet, and knitting. Denise loved baseball and was a dedicated fan of Fresno State and the Yankees. Most of all, Denise cherished her kids and grandkids and took part in every aspect of their lives, supporting and loving each fully. She was a generous and devoted mother, grandma, and friend. Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Harry J. and Evelyn G. Hartland, and her husband, Donald Lee Jackson. She is survived by her brother, Marcus Hartland, and his wife, Penny (South Elmham, Harleston, England) and their daughter, Mathilda (London, England); her daughters, Cheryl Moxley (Clovis, California) and Linda Smith (Missoula, Montana) and son-in-laws, James Moxley and Dave Smith; and her grandchildren, Heather and Jackson Moxley, Tara, Kyla, and Cole Smith. Graveside services will be held at Clovis Cemetery October 10 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Boice Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to or Nancy Hinds Hospice. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 8, 2019

