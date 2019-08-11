Denise Sabbatini age 59, a lifetime resident of Fresno, passed way in her sleep on August 5, 2019. She was pre-ceded in death by her parent's Armand and Mary Sabbatini. She is survived by her sister Norma Gardner, and Jim Sabbatini both of Fresno. Denise was a special needs child. She will always be remembered for her love of family and the unconditional friendliness and warmness she emanated to all. A Mass will be held in her honor at Holy Spirit Church at 10:00 AM on Tuesday August 13, 2018. Entombment will follow at St Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, remembrances can be made to the donor's favorite charity or the Holy Spirit Building Fund.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 11, 2019