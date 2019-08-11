Denise Sabbatini age 59, a lifetime resident of Fresno, passed way in her sleep on August 5, 2019. She was pre-ceded in death by her parent's Armand and Mary Sabbatini. She is survived by her sister Norma Gardner, and Jim Sabbatini both of Fresno. Denise was a special needs child. She will always be remembered for her love of family and the unconditional friendliness and warmness she emanated to all. A Mass will be held in her honor at Holy Spirit Church at 10:00 AM on Tuesday August 13, 2018. Entombment will follow at St Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, remembrances can be made to the donor's favorite charity or the Holy Spirit Building Fund.