Dennis Busick

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Pardini's Restaurant
Obituary
Dennis passed away at the age of 82. He was a co-owner of the restaurant/bar "The Maroa" in his late 20's and retired from Farmers Insurance at the age of 55. Dennis enjoyed racing drag boats, water skiing and dirt bike riding but his favorite was snow skiing. He was truly one of a kind! He had two children, Mark Busick (Alice) and Cindy Shipstead (Wes) and 7 grandchildren. He loved seeing them skiing and racing at China Peak. A Life Celebration will be held at Pardini's Restaurant on May 7, 11am-2pm
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 2, 2019
