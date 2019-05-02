Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Busick. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Pardini's Restaurant Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis passed away at the age of 82. He was a co-owner of the restaurant/bar "The Maroa" in his late 20's and retired from Farmers Insurance at the age of 55. Dennis enjoyed racing drag boats, water skiing and dirt bike riding but his favorite was snow skiing. He was truly one of a kind! He had two children, Mark Busick (Alice) and Cindy Shipstead (Wes) and 7 grandchildren. He loved seeing them skiing and racing at China Peak. A Life Celebration will be held at Pardini's Restaurant on May 7, 11am-2pm Dennis passed away at the age of 82. He was a co-owner of the restaurant/bar "The Maroa" in his late 20's and retired from Farmers Insurance at the age of 55. Dennis enjoyed racing drag boats, water skiing and dirt bike riding but his favorite was snow skiing. He was truly one of a kind! He had two children, Mark Busick (Alice) and Cindy Shipstead (Wes) and 7 grandchildren. He loved seeing them skiing and racing at China Peak. A Life Celebration will be held at Pardini's Restaurant on May 7, 11am-2pm Published in the Fresno Bee on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close