Dennis was born August 3, 1946, and passed away at home on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his father, Joseph Ricken; brother, Dean Ricken and sister-in-law Majorie Ricken; son, Andrew Ricken and grandson Jackson Ricken; daughter, Nancy Lyle and son-in-law Martin Lyle; and granddaughters, Lydia Lyle and Lily-Kate Lyle. He was preceded in death by two amazing women, his mother, Ruth Isla Ricken; and his loving wife of 43 years, Constance Ricken. He was very proud to be a Navy Veteran and a teacher and later program director for special education in Madera County. He loved baseball and spending time with his family. You could not help but like Dennis. He was tender-hearted, as his mother called him, patient, funny and kind. Thank you to Valley Regional Hospice for taking such great care of Dennis. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. A Mass Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.