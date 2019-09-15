Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Nelson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM The Elks Lodge 535 Woodworth Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday September 8, 2019, Dennis Lee Nelson, loving father, grandfather, husband, and true friend, passed away at the age of 67 while traveling abroad in Barcelona Spain. Dennis was born on November 21, 1951 in Kalamazoo Michigan to Ellis McConnohie and Margaret (Jo) Williamson. He moved to Fresno, CA at a young age, calling it home throughout his childhood. He graduated from McLane High School in 1969, received his B.S. from the University of Utah and his MPA from Brigham Young University. On March 20, 1976, he married Kay Lynn Combs. They created a family in Salt Lake City, UT raising four sons and two daughters. Dennis and family returned to Fresno, CA in 1993 when accepting a position at St. Agnes Medical Center. Dennis had a passion for learning and was always striving for personal growth and improvement. He also loved to travel and explore the world. He would often combine these hobbies by learning about and experiencing various cultures and places. He felt a great sense of gratitude and humility on many of these adventures. He had a teaching spirit, always finding a teachable moment and helping others reach their full potential. He spent his life serving and helping others, his heart felt deeply, and he was an extremely selfless and compassionate person. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother Margaret (Jo), and his stepfather Stan. He is survived by his father Ellis, his wife Kay, his six children and their spouses, Jared, Jaime, Jace, Joel, Jenai, and Jaxon, his seven grandchildren Megan, Kayleigh, Lily, Connor, Declan, Sekoya, and Aurora, his dearest friend Gary, and many other loved ones. A Memorial Service is being held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Elks Lodge located at 535 Woodworth in Clovis CA at 11:00am. Flowers/Condolences may be sent to 692 N. Burl Ave Clovis CA 93611 Published in the Fresno Bee from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019

