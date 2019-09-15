Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deon McCracken. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM CWA hall 4422 E. Ashlan Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Born June 24, 1945 in Chico, CA passed away at the age of 74 on September 3, 2019 in Fresno, CA. Deon was a devoted and loving person who impacted many lives throughout her journey. She was a perpetual student of life and love, a teacher, a healer, a protector, and she will be greatly missed. Till we meet again. Deon was preceded in death by her Parents Emory (Mel) and Rosemary Milburn. She is survived by her Brother Gary Milburn and Wife Peggy; Sister Laurie Mise and Husband John; Son Wayne McCracken and Wife Terri and their two Sons Patrick and Nickolas; Daughter Christina McCracken and Great Grandchildren Cameron and Olivia. A memorial service will be held at the CWA hall at 4422 E. Ashlan, Fresno 93726 on Sept. 28th from 11A - 3P, where Deon was the President of the telephone workers retiree committee. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 15, 2019

