Deretha "Dee" Ada (Adcock) Goodson
January 5, 1943 - October 21, 2020
Richland, Washington - Deretha "Dee" Ada (Adcock) Goodson, age 77, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on October 21, 2020. She was born to Harley and Lois Adcock on January 5, 1943 in Spencerville, Oklahoma. In 1948, the family moved to Prosser, WA. After Dee graduated from Prosser High School in 1961, she moved to California. There she married and had a daughter, Cheryl. Dee worked as a secretary in Fresno and then moved back to her hometown in 1993 and lived in Richland, WA until her retirement in 2007.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Lois Adcock, her brothers Olen Adcock and J.O. Adcock, and her sisters, Era Dean, Ruth Cope and Evelyn Hadsel.
Dee is survived by her daughter Cheryl Johnson and Cheryl's husband, Ray, of Clovis, CA; two grandchildren, Andrew Gorham and his wife, Marie-Clare, of Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA; Stephen Gorham of Pismo Beach, CA; two great-grandchildren Daphne-Marie Gorham and Anders Gorham; sister, Sue Michaelsen of Prosser, WA, and brother Milford Adcock of El Cajon, CA, and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to the American Lung Association
. Email cheryl.goodson@gmail.com for information regarding the virtual memorial service.