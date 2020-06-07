It is with great sadness that Diana Chapman (Gentile), 71, passed away on May 15th at her home in Soquel, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Diana was born in Fresno, the eldest of seven siblings. Diana met her future husband Chuck in 1970. Chuck began working for PG&E and they moved to Santa Cruz in 1972. Diana loved living near the ocean and enjoyed Santa Cruz's climate. Diana was a devoted mother to her three children: Angela, Charlotte and Kevin. Diana was a proud grandmother to her granddaughter, Mary. Diana was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Clara Gentile. Diana leaves her beloved husband (of 48 years) Chuck, daughter Angela, son-in-law Nick, granddaughter Mary, and daughter Charlotte and son Kevin. Diana also leaves her siblings: Danny Gentile, Jeannie, Carol, Paul (Debbie), Fred (Chris), and Philip, sister-in-law Patricia, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves members of her Coastal Commission family. In the early 1970's, Diana worked as a typist with the newly formed California Coastal Commission. Diana believed strongly in her work and in the Coastal Commission. Diana was fond of Peter Douglas's statement that "the coast is never saved, it's always being saved." Over time, Diana was promoted to a Staff Services Analyst position. Diana regularly interacted with the entire staff of the Commission's Santa Cruz office. Some of them looked at her as their "work Mom," and all appreciated her sweet and helpful disposition, her comforting and kind presence, and her wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh. Diana was reliable, loyal and fair. Diana will be fondly remembered. A private service was held in Santa Cruz and a celebration of her life will be set in the future. In lieu of flowers, a Go-Fund-Me account was created to dedicate a memorial bench in honor of Diana go to: ttps://www.gofundme.com/f/DianaChapmanMemorialBench Diana, the sunflowers are getting ready to bloom.

