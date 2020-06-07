Diana Chapman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that Diana Chapman (Gentile), 71, passed away on May 15th at her home in Soquel, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Diana was born in Fresno, the eldest of seven siblings. Diana met her future husband Chuck in 1970. Chuck began working for PG&E and they moved to Santa Cruz in 1972. Diana loved living near the ocean and enjoyed Santa Cruz's climate. Diana was a devoted mother to her three children: Angela, Charlotte and Kevin. Diana was a proud grandmother to her granddaughter, Mary. Diana was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Clara Gentile. Diana leaves her beloved husband (of 48 years) Chuck, daughter Angela, son-in-law Nick, granddaughter Mary, and daughter Charlotte and son Kevin. Diana also leaves her siblings: Danny Gentile, Jeannie, Carol, Paul (Debbie), Fred (Chris), and Philip, sister-in-law Patricia, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves members of her Coastal Commission family. In the early 1970's, Diana worked as a typist with the newly formed California Coastal Commission. Diana believed strongly in her work and in the Coastal Commission. Diana was fond of Peter Douglas's statement that "the coast is never saved, it's always being saved." Over time, Diana was promoted to a Staff Services Analyst position. Diana regularly interacted with the entire staff of the Commission's Santa Cruz office. Some of them looked at her as their "work Mom," and all appreciated her sweet and helpful disposition, her comforting and kind presence, and her wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh. Diana was reliable, loyal and fair. Diana will be fondly remembered. A private service was held in Santa Cruz and a celebration of her life will be set in the future. In lieu of flowers, a Go-Fund-Me account was created to dedicate a memorial bench in honor of Diana go to: ttps://www.gofundme.com/f/DianaChapmanMemorialBench Diana, the sunflowers are getting ready to bloom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 2, 2020
To the family of Diana, my sweet lady is dancing with the Angels in Heaven. She always had a kind word and beautiful smile when I would see her at the River Garage going to work. She will be missed so much. Peace be with you during this sad time, Love Parking Attendant Laura
Laura J Estep
Friend
May 31, 2020
Diana brought joy to many and, with Chuck, raised wonderful children. Rest In Peace Diana - job well done.
Karen Judkins
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved