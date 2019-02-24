Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Edwards. View Sign

Diana Lou Edwards (Tucker), 84, passed away January 10. 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born March 27, 1934 in Niagara Falls, New York to Carl and Phyllis Tucker. After settling in Fresno, CA, she became an RN and enjoyed a successful career in neonatal critical care at Valley Medical Center. Being kind, compassionate, and possessing a grand sense of humor, Diana was the ultimate nurturer and looked upon as "The Voice of Reason". Diana enjoyed backpacking, tennis, snow skiing, taking drives in the foothills, working in her yard, and tending to her beloved roses. In recent years, she loved traveling in an RV to visit family in Montana and Eastern Oregon. She served as deacon for Easterby Presbyterian Church, and tirelessly helped deliver communion to the homebound and underprivileged. As an extension to her nursing career, she devoted time to outreach programs that counseled teenage mothers to be successful parents. Diana is survived by her daughter Elaine Driskell of Stevensville, MT, son Jeff Edwards of Spokane, WA, brother Vance Tucker of Haines, OR, grandsons Riley and Ross Driskell, and great grandchildren Levi and Evelynn who adored their "me-mah". Diana was deeply loved and cherished....she had a good life and lived it fully. Her spirirt and many fond memories will dwell within us forever...."And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 4:7). Honoring Diana's wishes, no memorial service will be held. Donations in her name may be made to charities serving needy mothers and their children. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

