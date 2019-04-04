Diana Haines, of Fresno, passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born on September 13, 1945. She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Dan Haines; daughter, Dannette Bryson; grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Zack, and Zoie; two nephews; and many cousins. A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens and Bean Chapel on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
(559) 268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 4, 2019