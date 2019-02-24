Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Kaye Ward. View Sign

Diana, a resident of Clovis was born December 22, 1941 and passed away at the age of 77 on February 13, 2019. Diana, graduated from Fresno High in 1959. She married Glenn Raymond Ward in 1964. They were able to spend 42 years together. They raised 4 children together. Diana worked for Sear's and Roebuck as a Skip Trace Representative. Prior to raising 4 children. Diana then became an aide for Fresno Unified at Vineland Elementary. While all the children were in school she also attended Fresno City College. Diana held several job titles in Fresno Unified. She retired working in the State & Federal Budget department. Diana was a member of St James Church in Fresno. She was active with the church group WIC (Widows in Christ) and Daughters of the Holy Cross. Other groups she belonged to was the San Joaquin Quilters Guild and Fresno Iris Society. Diana, was a Girl Scout Leader for her oldest daughter for 3 years, A PTA Chairperson and prior involvement with the Fresno Philately Society. Diana was very interested in her Family Genealogy and a professional seamstress. The family would like to thank Father Carlos for his continued support and prayers. Pacific Gardens and Asera Carte Hospice for the care and Support. Dr Duflot for the outstanding care for over 25 years. Diana is preceded in death by her husband Glenn Raymond Ward, son John Glenn Ward, mother Ruth E Hayes and father Ivan Hayes. Diana is survived by daughter Michele Gunderson and Fiancé Dennis Blagg. Grandchildren Shelby, Cody, Alexandra and Jessica. Daughter Terri Hinojosa and Husband Richard. Grandchildren Danyll, Candice, Tristina, Cherish and Angie. Son Dennis Ward and wife Teresa. Grandson Derek. Sister Roberta Hayes. Along with great grandchildren, aunt, cousins and nieces Funeral Service will be at Boice Funeral Home Clovis CA, Tuesday February 26 th at 10am. Graveside service to follow. A reception will follow after the graveside service. Viewing will be at Boice Funeral Home, Monday February 25 th from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Boice Funeral Home

