Our delightful and treasured mother, Diana Martinez-Bleth left this world on May 7, 2020 surrounded by her children and beloved husband of 58 years in Santa Rosa, California. A native of San Francisco, Ca, she passed away just after her 80th birthday and bravely battled a terminal illness. Diana lived in Fresno for 37 years and served its' community well. After moving to Fresno in 1980, she joined Saint Agnes Hospital and worked in Oncology before joining the Hospice Community. Diana started her own private geriatric care company in 1991, OACS, Older Adult Care Solutions. She served the communities' elderly until Diana was 76 years old. Diana loved to travel and had a thirst for knowledge. She cared deeply for others,adored gardening, playing the piano and her family. She is survived by her husband George, her four children and their spouses, her nine grandchildren, brothers and friends. Remembrances and donations can be sent to The Nancy Hinds Hospice Home in Fresno.

