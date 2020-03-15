Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE CAMILLE BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Camille Brown, 78, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Tulare on Dec. 19, 1941, to parents Earl Brown and Iva Bennett Brown. When Diane was only months old, her mother passed away, and she was lovingly raised by maternal grandparents Walter and Eva Bennett on a farm in Selma. After graduating from Selma High in 1959, Diane moved to Fresno and worked part-time while attending Fresno State, majoring in Elementary Education. In 1964 she started her 39-year teaching career at James Garfield Elementary in Selma. Diane soon transferred to Fresno Unified School District and taught at Franklin and Ewing Elementaries before retiring from Robinson Elementary in 2002. Her students would tell you that Ms. Brown was "really strict", but they loved her, and she loved teaching. She put in many extra hours so her students could be exposed to the world beyond the classroom. During summer breaks, Diane loved to travel. She visited most of the states, including Alaska and Hawaii, and enjoyed many adventures all over Europe. She volunteered several summers living in Mexico City assisting Wyciffe Bible Translators. Diane also interned one summer at Vonda's Florist, and that lead to her own part-time floral business. She made stunning arrangements for weddings, anniversaries, and special occasions for her friends and family. Diane accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was a devoted and active member of Peoples Church. She was a life-long learner, and her interests were many. Besides extensive traveling, often with Peoples Church Active Adults travel group, her hobbies included gardening, cooking, reading, and volunteering. She worked a prayer hotline and volunteered at Hinds Hospice Thrift Store. Diane was a knowledgeable collector of china, glassware, antiques, and especially friends. She always kept in touch with classmates from Selma High, friends in her Bible study group, and teachers from her various schools, and for over 50 years, she was active in the AAUW cooking group. Diane was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, and brother Howard "Bucky" Brown of Tulare. Her memory will be cherished by nieces Cynthia Rust (Tom) of Woodlake and Lori Medford (Chad) of Wellston, OK, along with several great nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and especially her cat Wally. A private internment service was held at Belmont Memorial Cemetery on Feb. 21, 2020. Friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Life on Mar. 23, 2020, at 10:00 am in the G.L. Johnson Chapel at Peoples Church. A luncheon and time for sharing will follow. In lieu of flowers, remember Diane with a donation to help others. Local charities she supported included Fresno Rescue Mission, Valley Animal Center, Evangel Home, and Parkinson's Foundation.

