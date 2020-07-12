Diane Costigan

Diane Smith Costigan reached her 84 th birthday on June 21. Two days later on June 23 she died from multiple health complications. In a family of five she survived her mother, Margaret Smith, an administrator in the Fresno Unified School District; her father, E.H. "Mike" Smith, a Fresno dentist; and her brother, Ransome Michael Smith, a Fresno attorney. Her sister, Margaret Sharp, a Fresno businesswoman, survives her.

She was born in Fresno, graduated from Fresno High School in 1954, attended Fresno State College and was admitted to UCSF Dental School after only two years. She received her DDS degree in 1960 and was the only woman in her graduating class.

She married Bryan Milton and produced two wonderful children, Margaret and Richard. Bryan died in an automobile accident and she later married Greg Costigan.

Diane practiced dentistry in southern California and eventually built her a thriving practice in Redondo Beach. She never officially retired but gradually cut back on her hours until she finally quit working in her seventies.

She was very active in AA where she made many special friends and worked to help several people find and stay in recovery. She also worked to organize several southern California AA events.

She loved to travel and went to over 17 countries in Europe and Central America. Her favorite trip was a riverboat cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest.

She is survived by her husband Greg Costigan, daughter Margaret "Maggie" Carlson, son-in-law Scott Carlson, son Richard Costigan, grandchildren Anna Carlson and Joey Carlson, her sister Margaret Sharp, brother-in-law Grant Sharp, DDS, niece Jennifer Diane Sharp, sister-in-law Glenna Smith and nieces Tammy Ching and Chris Ryan.

Diane was a kind and giving person who was always willing to offer support and assistance to her many loving friends. She will live on in our hearts.