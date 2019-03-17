Diane passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 76 at Clovis Community Medical Center. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Diane was born on October 29, 1942 to John and Alta Anderson as their only child. Diane was raised in Porterville, California. She was very involved in school and church activities. She was a member of the Porterville High Song Dance Team. When on a trip to the Bay Area for a basketball game, she quickly fell for one of the Porterville High School basketball players, who would be her future husband of 58 years. Maurice and Diane were married on December 31, 1960. Maurice and Diane moved to Fresno in 1962, where Diane became a mother at an early age to two boys, Greg and Jeff. While Maurice was working, going to college and playing college basketball, she was busy being a supportive wife and mother. Through the years, she enjoyed helping raise her children and being around family and friends. The family always enjoyed the many camping trips to the mountains no matter how much work it was to clean up after two very active boys. She enjoyed being involved in the boys' activities, neighborhood events, and gatherings. It was probably during this time she found her joy for cooking. As the children grew up and were not so demanding, Diane, also being the loving and caring person that she was, wanted to make a difference in people's lives. In 1975, she went to work at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel where she worked for over 25 years. Diane had a way of helping the families work through the tough times. She gave them guidance with the love and care that they needed. After her retirement, she was available to care for her Mother and her Aunt. They were twins. She was there to comfort them and care for them until they passed at the age of 97. During these years, Diane stayed involved with friends from work and all the lifelong friends she had met during her lifetime. She always looked forward and loved family events. Anyone that knew Diane, knew that she was always going to bring a new and creative dish to the event or get together and usually she would bring more than one dish. The joy she found in cooking earlier in life became a passion and made a lot of people and family very happy, especially Maurice. As most of us in life, Diane had a bucket list. Although not completed, she was able to complete seeing her two sons and two grandsons complete their education, graduate from college, starting their lives, getting married, and having great-grandchildren. She has one great-grandson with another great-grandson on the way who she truly wanted to be there for. She was able to get her beach house in Morro Bay which she loved and wanted to use it more than she was able to, due to her health in the last few years. She also loved to travel and was able to go to Hawaii, Alaska, the Bahamas and numerous trips within the Western USA. She was also able to accompany Maurice on many of his company business trips to some wonderful places. Diane is survived by her husband Maurice Talbot of 58 years; two sons, Greg and his wife Leslie and Jeff; grandsons, Nicholas and his wife Candace and Nathan and his wife Sage; great-grandson, Reid; brother-in-law, Lloyd Talbot and his wife Diane of Kingsburg; and sister-in-law, Deanna Hicks of Missouri. A Funeral Service will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Remembrances may be made in her name to Clovis Community Cancer Center. Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048