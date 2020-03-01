Diane was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ernie, and her eldest son, Vance, whom she adored. In her early years, Diane attended and graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of '57, and later graduated from Federico Beauty College. Together with her husband, Diane raised a beautiful family of 2 sons and went on to serve on our local Visalia City Council. Diane was a great entrepreneur and businesswoman, achieving her dream of opening “The Grocery Store” and later “Goosheez,” in addition to co-owning “The Big Potato Market.” Diane was a master of sales and, in her later years, successfully traveled California promoting and selling antiques. Diane had a love of music like no other. You would often find her with her music blaring, rocking out to the likes of Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. If you were nearby, she would invite you in and insist you enjoy these sounds of the soul right along with her. Diane is survived by her son, Adam; her sister, Sally Oliver; her three granddaughters Denine, Tiffany, and Jillianne, as well as 9 great-grandchildren; her niece, Vali and her nephew Scott, their children; and other extended family members. Diane was very loved and will be missed by us all. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 @10:00am at Chapel of the Light, 1620 W Belmont Ave. Fresno, CA 93728.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020