Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Phillips. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Funeral service 10:00 AM Chapel of the Light 1620 W Belmont Ave. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Diane was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ernie, and her eldest son, Vance, whom she adored. In her early years, Diane attended and graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of '57, and later graduated from Federico Beauty College. Together with her husband, Diane raised a beautiful family of 2 sons and went on to serve on our local Visalia City Council. Diane was a great entrepreneur and businesswoman, achieving her dream of opening “The Grocery Store” and later “Goosheez,” in addition to co-owning “The Big Potato Market.” Diane was a master of sales and, in her later years, successfully traveled California promoting and selling antiques. Diane had a love of music like no other. You would often find her with her music blaring, rocking out to the likes of Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. If you were nearby, she would invite you in and insist you enjoy these sounds of the soul right along with her. Diane is survived by her son, Adam; her sister, Sally Oliver; her three granddaughters Denine, Tiffany, and Jillianne, as well as 9 great-grandchildren; her niece, Vali and her nephew Scott, their children; and other extended family members. Diane was very loved and will be missed by us all. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 @10:00am at Chapel of the Light, 1620 W Belmont Ave. Fresno, CA 93728. Diane was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ernie, and her eldest son, Vance, whom she adored. In her early years, Diane attended and graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of '57, and later graduated from Federico Beauty College. Together with her husband, Diane raised a beautiful family of 2 sons and went on to serve on our local Visalia City Council. Diane was a great entrepreneur and businesswoman, achieving her dream of opening “The Grocery Store” and later “Goosheez,” in addition to co-owning “The Big Potato Market.” Diane was a master of sales and, in her later years, successfully traveled California promoting and selling antiques. Diane had a love of music like no other. You would often find her with her music blaring, rocking out to the likes of Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. If you were nearby, she would invite you in and insist you enjoy these sounds of the soul right along with her. Diane is survived by her son, Adam; her sister, Sally Oliver; her three granddaughters Denine, Tiffany, and Jillianne, as well as 9 great-grandchildren; her niece, Vali and her nephew Scott, their children; and other extended family members. Diane was very loved and will be missed by us all. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 @10:00am at Chapel of the Light, 1620 W Belmont Ave. Fresno, CA 93728. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close