Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Rutledge. View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church of Clovis 2080 Tollhouse Rd Clovis, CA 93611 Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Clovis 2080 Tollhouse Road Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Adele Rutledge passed away on November 4, 2019 at age 83 in Fresno Ca. Diane is survived by her daughter Heidi Thomas and her son in law Dr. Jeffrey Thomas of Fresno and her grandchildren Tyler, Mattie, and Kate Thomas, in addition her brother Dale Rutledge Diane was born in Sanger, Ca. and graduated there in 1953. Diane enjoyed singing, crafting, sewing, knitting, and collecting antiques. Diane was a lifetime believer in Jesus and loved sharing her faith. Diane attended numerous churches including Bethel Temple, Peoples Church, and Twin Lakes Baptist Church. As an employee of Clovis High School she became a second mother to many high school students and she enjoyed her close friendships with her many colleagues there. Diane enjoyed living in Santa Cruz and loved spending time with her brother and his wife Marlene Rutledge, Richard Rutledge and Connie Drummond and their families. Diane was an active resident at the California Armenian Home for the last 3 years and was recently in the care of Hind's Hospice. Services for Diane will be held on November 30,2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Clovis 2080 Tollhouse Road Clovis 93611 #Cherisheverymoment Diane Adele Rutledge passed away on November 4, 2019 at age 83 in Fresno Ca. Diane is survived by her daughter Heidi Thomas and her son in law Dr. Jeffrey Thomas of Fresno and her grandchildren Tyler, Mattie, and Kate Thomas, in addition her brother Dale Rutledge Diane was born in Sanger, Ca. and graduated there in 1953. Diane enjoyed singing, crafting, sewing, knitting, and collecting antiques. Diane was a lifetime believer in Jesus and loved sharing her faith. Diane attended numerous churches including Bethel Temple, Peoples Church, and Twin Lakes Baptist Church. As an employee of Clovis High School she became a second mother to many high school students and she enjoyed her close friendships with her many colleagues there. Diane enjoyed living in Santa Cruz and loved spending time with her brother and his wife Marlene Rutledge, Richard Rutledge and Connie Drummond and their families. Diane was an active resident at the California Armenian Home for the last 3 years and was recently in the care of Hind's Hospice. Services for Diane will be held on November 30,2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Clovis 2080 Tollhouse Road Clovis 93611 #Cherisheverymoment Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close