Dixon Maureen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dixon Maureen.
Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Cross City Christian Church
2777 E. Nees Ave.
Fresno, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Clovis Cemetary
305 N. Villa Ave.
Clovis, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maureen was preceded in death by Lyle Dixon, her husband of 42 years. Survived by her sons Brian, Brent and Scott; grandchildren Shaenna, Leah, Austin & Daniel; great-grandchildren; Caprice & Walter; her sisters Joyce Yarbrough & Susan Frith; and Kelly Curry, who called her mom. Memorial service will be on September 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Cross City Christian Church, 2777 E. Nees Ave., Fresno CA Graveside service at 2:30 pm, Clovis Cemetary, 305 N. Villa Ave., Clovis CA.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.