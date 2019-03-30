Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dodie Tanner. View Sign

Dodie Edna Tanner, nee Loewe, passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Visalia on December 10, 1935 to Will and Edna Loewe and moved to Fresno at age nine. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and obtained a BS in Secretarial Business Administration from Fresno State College. She was employed by the college until she and her husband started their family. Dodie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Tanner, and her sister Marian Frew and brother Robert Loewe. She is survived by her son David Tanner, daughter-in-law Judi, their two children, Benjamin and Sarah; and daughter Linda Tanner McCrary, son-in-law Sean, and their two children, Andrew and Amanda. Dodie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a . Published in the Fresno Bee from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019

