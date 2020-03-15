Dolores Marjorie Boline, 92, of Clovis, passed away on February 24, 2020, at her residence. Dolores was preceded in death by daughter Janis Boline and sister Bobbie Wood as well as her beloved husband of 35 years, Norman Boline, who passed away on the same day as his loving wife, 31 years earlier. She is survived by two sons, R. Donald Boline and Ronald Boline and daughter-in-law, Pamela Boline; five grandchildren, Casey Pierce-Boline, Katina Breed, Kirsten O'Bar, Kajsa Boline and Kristoffer Boline; six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Summer, Cody, Kalei, Ollie and Emmie. She also leaves many other family members and dear friends who will greatly miss her. Please join us celebrating her life at 10 am, Thursday, March 19th, 2020, at Fresno Memorial Gardens for a Graveside service. A reception to follow at Copper River Country Club.