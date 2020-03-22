Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Wilkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores (Dee) Wilkins, 83, of Fresno passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her son's home in Basalt, Colorado. She was born in Fresno on October 23, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Ronald Jones and Eva Natali Jones. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Wilkins and her son, Randy Wilkins. She is survived by her son, Dave Wilkins and her granddaughter, Taysen Wilkins. Bob and Dee, along with the boys, lived in various places throughout the West ultimately returning to their roots in Fresno to live out their latter years. Dee leaves behind family members and many, many friends that will miss her dearly. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contibutions to the or to . Dolores (Dee) Wilkins, 83, of Fresno passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her son's home in Basalt, Colorado. She was born in Fresno on October 23, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Ronald Jones and Eva Natali Jones. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Wilkins and her son, Randy Wilkins. She is survived by her son, Dave Wilkins and her granddaughter, Taysen Wilkins. Bob and Dee, along with the boys, lived in various places throughout the West ultimately returning to their roots in Fresno to live out their latter years. Dee leaves behind family members and many, many friends that will miss her dearly. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contibutions to the or to . Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.