Dolores (Dee) Wilkins, 83, of Fresno passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her son's home in Basalt, Colorado. She was born in Fresno on October 23, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Ronald Jones and Eva Natali Jones. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Wilkins and her son, Randy Wilkins. She is survived by her son, Dave Wilkins and her granddaughter, Taysen Wilkins. Bob and Dee, along with the boys, lived in various places throughout the West ultimately returning to their roots in Fresno to live out their latter years. Dee leaves behind family members and many, many friends that will miss her dearly. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contibutions to the or to .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 22, 2020