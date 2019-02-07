Domenic F. Aiello affectionately known as "Uncle Dada" was born in Fresno, CA on December 8, 1947. He passed away on February 4, 2019. He was the first child born to Joseph and Teresa Aiello. Domenic retired from the Fresno Bee after 20 years of service. He was a kind and gentle soul. Domenic was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and nephew, Matthew. He is survived by his mother, Teresa; his brother Chuck and his wife Pam; nephew, Joseph and his wife Jill and their children Jordan and Matthew; nephew, Anthony and his wife Katie and their children Dominic, Gianna and Lucas. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in his honor to Camp Sunshine Dreams, P.O. Box 28232, Fresno, CA 93729 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. #101, Fresno, CA 93711. Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048