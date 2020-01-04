Don Barlow

Obituary
Don went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019. Don was the owner of Bar-Lo Ent. before his retirement 5 years ago. He was a part of so many people's lives in all that he did, whether it be through his business and farm, his racing, his alumni group at Tulare Western, his Valley Roadster Club, or his morning coffee with his farming friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mildred Barlow of Fresno and his sister Jennifer. He is survived by his daughter,Stefanie Alldredge and her boys, Hayden and Harrison of Tulare, his son Jeff Barlow and his son, Andrew of Fresno. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, January 11th at 10 a.m at the Ag Center Meeting room in Tulare.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
