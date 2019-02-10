Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Glasrud. View Sign

We are devastated and deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Don Glasrud - loving husband, father, friend, and the finest person we have ever known. He passed away at home unexpectedly on January 16, 2019 in Fresno, California. Don was one of those rare individuals who had a sunny, upbeat disposition nearly all the time. He was generous, patient, and kind. Always gracious, Don was accepting of other people, no matter their differences. Don graduated from Bullard High School in "The Glorious Class of 1960." He went on to receive a bachelor's degree in economics at Fresno State. But instead of going to graduate school for a Ph.D. as planned, Don changed his mind and decided to go to law school, graduating from U.C. Berkeley's Boalt Hall in 1968. Don returned to Fresno where he worked as a research attorney at the U.S. District Court of Appeals, then as a Fresno County Deputy Public Defender, honing litigation skills that would serve him well for the next 45 years. In 1971 Don joined the law firm of Irwin and Theusen. It was during this time that Don was one of a team of attorneys defending The Fresno Bee Four. In 1977 he partnered to create a new firm, Dietrich, Glasrud and Jones, with Don specializing in commercial and business litigation. That firm became Dietrich, Glasrud, Mallek and Aune. Eventually, Don added mediation and arbitration to his practice. For the last three years, he has been Of Counsel at the Dowling Aaron law firm, practicing the law he loved, sharing knowledge mentoring young attorneys, and enjoying his time there with many old and new friends. Hard work seemed to come naturally to Don and he had several jobs as a young man that helped shape him into the man we knew and loved. Among other jobs, Don picked fruit, flagged for crop dusters, and worked as a brakeman for the Union Pacific Railroad in the summers during his years in law school. When he became an attorney, he continued his legacy of hard work and getting a job done right. Family was central to Don. He and his wife, Sheli, loved and supported each other, and were proud of their 30-year marriage. They spent as much time as possible in Cambria sleeping late, reading the Sunday Times, hiking near the Pacific, watching movies, and sharing meals with friends at his favorite local restaurant, Robin's. Don dearly loved his three children, Kerryn, Michael, and Erin, and always supported their interests with excitement and enthusiasm. He adored his granddaughter, Taylor. Don found relaxation and a renewal of his spirit in nature. His love of the outdoors was nurtured by his involvement in Boy Scouts as a youth. He was proud of being an Eagle Scout. When his children were young, Don took them on camping adventures on the California and Oregon coasts, in the Sierras and in Yellowstone National Park so they could experience and appreciate nature like he did. He was a skilled water skier, growing up skiing with his friends at Bass Lake. Don and his father even water skied at Millerton Lake on Christmas Day wearing "dry suits" when Don was a teen. This became an annual event after Christmas gifts were opened. For many years Don was a fishing fanatic. He fished in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs all over California. He purchased a boat and took it out regularly in search of rainbow trout. One summer Don pulled the boat up to Huntington Lake to fish with his brother Tom, his wife, Liane, and 7-year-old nephew, Bryan. The boat was equipped with a fish finder which was supposed to help them locate schools of fish to catch. By the end of the day, young Bryan had caught a 17-inch rainbow trout with his Snoopy fishing rod while Don and Tom returned to camp empty-handed. But for Don, a good day was spent fishing and being with the family he loved. Don had a lifelong love of swimming. At seven, he swam for the Fig Garden Dolphins swim team and continued until high school. Don competed in the breast stroke for the Bullard High School team, and until last year, worked out regularly with the Fig Garden Masters. Don loved the positive, enthusiastic coaching and the camaraderie of being with fellow swimmers at Fig. Don leaves behind countless friends and a large extended family. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23. Remembrances may be made to Valley Public Radio or the Unitarian Universalist Building Fund. We are devastated and deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Don Glasrud - loving husband, father, friend, and the finest person we have ever known. He passed away at home unexpectedly on January 16, 2019 in Fresno, California. Don was one of those rare individuals who had a sunny, upbeat disposition nearly all the time. He was generous, patient, and kind. 