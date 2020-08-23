1/
DON SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don, a long time building contractor (Don Smith and Son) passed away at the age of 89, just short of his 90th birthday. He was born in El Dorado, Kansas to Roscoe Smith and Gladys Kimball on September 29, 1930 Don leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith; grandsons, Jared Smith and his wife Karen, Brent Smith and partner, Rosanna Robertson and 1 great-granddaughter Breanna. We want to thank everyone for their love and support through this time. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Don will be laid to rest at a Graveside Service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fresno Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fresno Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 22, 2020
Brenda, I am truly sorry for your loss. Uncle Don will be missed and will never be forgotten. I have so many fond memories of times spent in Fresno. All my love to you and the family.
Holly Aspiras
August 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margaret Aspiras
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved