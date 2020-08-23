Don, a long time building contractor (Don Smith and Son) passed away at the age of 89, just short of his 90th birthday. He was born in El Dorado, Kansas to Roscoe Smith and Gladys Kimball on September 29, 1930 Don leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith; grandsons, Jared Smith and his wife Karen, Brent Smith and partner, Rosanna Robertson and 1 great-granddaughter Breanna. We want to thank everyone for their love and support through this time. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Don will be laid to rest at a Graveside Service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fresno Memorial Gardens.

