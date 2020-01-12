Don "Brownie" Van Galder passed away October 20, 2019. Brownie was a long-time Fresno resident who loved everything about this city, especially his alma mater, Fresno High. As an avid FHS supporter, he was a student, an athlete, teacher, coach, and active alumni member. As an individual and two-time cancer survivor, he embodied many of the core attributes of what it means to be a Warrior. He leaves behind many friends and family who will celebrate his life and memory through deserving student athletes in the Fresno community. A scholarship fund has been established at Fresno High School. For more information, please visit brownievangalder.com