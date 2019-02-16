Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Willsey. View Sign

Don graduated from Lindsay High School in 1954, and opened "Coleman's" in Farmersville. He later opened "Coleman's Restaurant" in Armona where he met his wife Phyllis Bazen. Together they raised two daughters whom he took great pride in. Don became a real estate broker opening "Willsey Realty" in Hanford and then Porterville in 1977. He retired from Lindsay Unified School District in 1999, and moved to Lindsay pursuing his life-long dream of farming oranges. In his later years, Don participated in numerous church activities and enjoyed a special fellowship with the Lord at Porterville Believers Church. Don was proceeded in death by his wife of 49 years. He is survived by: daughters Jill Willsey of Bakersfield & Dawna Willsey of Long Beach; sister Mary Morey & brother Ben Willsey and their families. The family of Don would like to thank the staff at ProCare Hospice & The Village at Seven Oaks Memory Care in Bakersfield. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

