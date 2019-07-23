Donald Lane Cole, 88, passed away on July 18, 2019 at his home in Kingsburg, California. A Memorial will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Kings River Golf and Country Club, 3100 Ave. 400, Kingsburg, CA 93631. He was married to Betty Cole for 23 years. He worked as a California Highway Patrol Officer until his retirement in 2004. Don was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy. Don was preceded in death by his son Gary Cole. He is survived by his wife Betty Cole, daughter Stacey Paloutzian, step daughters Kristi Stanley, Dina Loveall, and 4 grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, P. O. Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 23, 2019