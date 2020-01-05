Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Edward Rose. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Wedgewood Banquet Center (formally Grand Occasions) 4584 West Jacquelyn Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On September 7, 1936, Donald Edward Rose was born to Fred and Margaret Rose in Fresno, California. Early on, he became "Don" to friends, family, and all who knew and loved him. Don lived a very full 83 years before passing peacefully in the home he shared with his wife of sixty years, Pat, on November 27, 2019. Fresno has been the home where Don lived and worked his entire life. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955, where he first began a lifelong passion for athletics, lettering in wrestling and diving. After graduation, he went on to attend both Fresno City College and Fresno State College. After high school, Don continued pursuing athletic accomplishments. He became an avid weightlifter, competing in bodybuilding competitions throughout the state and once winning the title of "Mr. Fresno. Outside of bodybuilding, Don was a talented fastpitch softball player. He played on a number of championship softball teams; winning several outstanding pitching awards before being inducted into the ASA Metro Softball Hall of Fame. Don never gave up his love of softball. After retiring from playing, he coached the Clovis Bullets, and many other' mens and womens' fastpitch teams. He served on the Hall of Fame committee as a member of the ASA Metro Softball Association, and finally ventured into umpiring. He umpired for thirty-five years before turning in all of his official uniforms, but never quitting his devoted role of fan and supporter to all friends and family who continued to play. After school, Don also pursued the path of law enforcement. Over the span of his long career, Don served many roles: as a deputy at the County Jail, a Patrol officer, and as an officer in the Courts and Civil Divisions. Don even put his scuba diving hobby to use diving for the Sheriff Department's Search and Rescue team. He retired as a Fresno County Deputy Sheriff after years of dedicated service. Don filled his days with active hobbies, including sailing with friends, driving his speedboat, water skiing, and attending the races at the speedway in Madera. He also loved to visit casinos, always saying the "big jackpot" was just waiting for him. Over the years, Don developed meaningful friendships with many. In recent years, Don accepted the Lord and was Baptized in 2013. He enjoyed attending a Bible study with a group of other retirees. Before falling ill, he rarely missed meeting a group a fellow retired deputies weekly for coffee at McDonalds. That group never ran out of things to talk about. When recalling some of his favorite memories, he always included the day he watched his daughter Tiffany graduate from Fresno State, babysitting his granddaughter Presley for the first five years of her life, and teaching granddaughter Samantha how to draw--an artistic talent passed down from his own mother. Don was preceded in death by his son Donald Patrick Rose, his parents Fred & Margaret Rose, elder brother Richard Fred Rose, and younger sister Marlene Rose Hunter. Don is survived and will be missed dearly by: his wife Pat Fino Rose; daughter Tiffany Rose Fletcher and husband Eric Fletcher, granddaughters Presley and Samantha Fletcher; brother Fred Rose and wife Susan of Clovis; brother Gary Rose and wife Georgia of Mississippi; brother-in-law John Fino of Fresno; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Don's honor Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Wedgewood Banquet Center (formally Grand Occasions) 4584 West Jacquelyn Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Please come and share in the love and memories of the father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Any remembrances may be made to the donor's favorite charity. On September 7, 1936, Donald Edward Rose was born to Fred and Margaret Rose in Fresno, California. 