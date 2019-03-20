Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald Ernest Johansen (Don) of Eureka, CA died peacefully in his sleep a few months short of his 90th birthday. Don was born in Fresno, CA, July 4, 1929, a third generation Fresno County resident. Don was the oldest of three sons born to Virginia, a homemaker and Jens Ernest, a title insurance executive. Ray passed in 2001 in Cambria, California. Charles passed in infancy. A child of the Depression, Don's first jobs were delivering the Fresno Bee and picking fruit in nearby orchards. At age 14 he began working at Blackstone Pharmacy and continued through his first three years at Fresno State University when he began fighting fires with the North Fork Fire Suppression Station. Just prior to graduation he was drafted into the Korean War and reported to the Naval Air Station at Oakland. Don joined the Naval Air Service and served in the Korean conflict, flying PBM seaplanes, conducting anti-submarine warfare patrolling the South China Sea, testing China's air defenses and searching for downed pilots. Don, after nine years of service (including 5 years in the Reserve), was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1961 with the rank of Lieutenant, having earned the Air Medal and China Service Medal. After the Navy, Don received his pharmacy degree from the College of the Pacific (now University of the Pacific). Don was in the first graduating class of pharmacists. Don married Marlo Marie Griffin of Monterey, California, who preceded Don in death in 2016. They had three daughters, Elizabeth Behnam of Roseville, California an archivist with the State of California, Martha Johansen, an executive chef on a super-yacht that travels the world, and Christina Johansen Martinek, PhD, of Eureka, California a lecturer Humboldt State's Sociology Department. Don owned and operated Ashlan Pharmacy in Fresno on the corner of Ashlan and Fresno Avenues for many years. In the late 1980's Don sold his pharmacy and in 1994 moved to Eureka. Don loved puns, historical nonfiction, the Weather Channel, Fresno State football, wine tasting, and traveling in Europe starting with a first trip, to Tuscany in 2000, Don is survived by his daughters, son-in-law David Martinek, brother-in-law Henry Honore Griffin of Gilbert, AZ, grandchildren Matthew Behnam, Alexander Behnam, Susanna Behnam, and Emma Behnam, family friend Laurel Antrim of Fresno ("my fourth daughter") and nieces Connie Johansen, Debbie Hoskins and Cathie Brown. Donations in his name may be made to nonprofit of your choice. A burial service is scheduled for Sunday, 3/24/2019 at 11:30 am at Mountain View Cemetery (Danish 2), Fresno, with a reception following at 1:00 pm at Veni Vidi Vici, Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 20, 2019

