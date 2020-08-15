1/1
Donald Esola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Esola was born on May 4, 1944 in Firebaugh, CA and fell asleep in death at the age of 76 on August 5, 2020 in Madera, CA. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jeannie, and his daughter, Deanna. He is survived by three of his daughters, Cindy Esola-Marsaw (Jonathon), Sheri Barnes (Beaux), and Kristi Martinez (Ruben). He was a beloved Papa to six grandchildren Brittany, Brandi, Ashley, Noah, Bobbi, and Chasen as well as a loyal brother to his sister Janice Matlock and sister-in-law Nancy Lovelace, four brother in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Donnie spent his entire life in the small community of Firebaugh, and was a beloved, constant figure there. He dropped out of high school after his father passed away and took over the family business to support his mother and 4 sisters. He ran the Firebaugh Disposal Company where he worked hard early in the mornings and then would come home and work on his horse ranch. He loved being a cowboy. He had a passion for people and never met a stranger. His infectious laugh and beautiful smile put people at ease right away, and his generous heart shone through in everything he did. Donnie was a dedicated minister of Jehovah's Witnesses for 59 years. His strong faith was what made him the man, husband, father, and friend that he was. We will miss him terribly, but take comfort in knowing that he died faithful to his God, Jehovah, and that he is resting peacefully for the resurrection the Bible has promised.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved