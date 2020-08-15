Donald Esola

Don Esola was born on May 4, 1944 in Firebaugh, CA and fell asleep in death at the age of 76 on August 5, 2020 in Madera, CA. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jeannie, and his daughter, Deanna. He is survived by three of his daughters, Cindy Esola-Marsaw (Jonathon), Sheri Barnes (Beaux), and Kristi Martinez (Ruben). He was a beloved Papa to six grandchildren Brittany, Brandi, Ashley, Noah, Bobbi, and Chasen as well as a loyal brother to his sister Janice Matlock and sister-in-law Nancy Lovelace, four brother in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Donnie spent his entire life in the small community of Firebaugh, and was a beloved, constant figure there. He dropped out of high school after his father passed away and took over the family business to support his mother and 4 sisters. He ran the Firebaugh Disposal Company where he worked hard early in the mornings and then would come home and work on his horse ranch. He loved being a cowboy. He had a passion for people and never met a stranger. His infectious laugh and beautiful smile put people at ease right away, and his generous heart shone through in everything he did. Donnie was a dedicated minister of Jehovah's Witnesses for 59 years. His strong faith was what made him the man, husband, father, and friend that he was. We will miss him terribly, but take comfort in knowing that he died faithful to his God, Jehovah, and that he is resting peacefully for the resurrection the Bible has promised.

