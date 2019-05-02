Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Francis Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Francis Gray, lifelong resident of Fresno, California passed into the arms of our heavenly father April 12, 2019 after reaching the age of 96 years old. Donald, everyone called him "Don", was born on June 17, 1922. Don graduated from Fresno High School in June 1940. Shortly after igh school Don discovered his sense of patriotism and joined the United States Donald Francis Gray, lifelong resident of Fresno, California passed into the arms of our heavenly father April 12, 2019 after reaching the age of 96 years old. Donald, everyone called him "Don", was born on June 17, 1922. Don graduated from Fresno High School in June 1940. Shortly after igh school Don discovered his sense of patriotism and joined the United States Army air Corps serving a three-year tour from 1942 to 1945. In 1951, he met his first love, Merry L. Gray. They lived together almost inseparable for over 56 years until Merry's passing in 2008. After Merry's passing, Don was lucky enough to find love again and married Beverly M. Gray (Wilborn) in 2010. Don and Beverly shared their love for each other until her passing this last February. Don enjoyed the game of golf in his early years and was a long time member Fig Garden Golf Club. Don also spent many days passing his time watching a good game of baseball and was a big fan of the San Francisco Giants. Mr. Gray is preceded in death by his son Donald Arthur Gray. Survived by his daughters Loralee Geisler, Carole Slater and his extended family, Jack Wilborn and Joanne Heinrich. He will be missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses, hospice staff and physicians who cared for him over the past few months. The family will have a private remembrance to celebrate Don's life. Don's ashes will be scattered over the San Francisco Bay. Donations may be made to Hinds Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church Published in the Fresno Bee on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

