Donald George Bickner was born in Fresno on February 7, 1932, to George and Marie Bickner. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Fresno State, before being drafted by the US Army, serving two years at Fort Ord. He married classmate Nancy Seibert in 1953. Don was employed by the Fresno State College School of Engineering for over 20 years. After retiring, Don enjoyed golfing and radio-controlled airplanes and just "dinkin around" in his shop. Don is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters Julie and Pamela; six grand-daughters, and seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Bernice Burchard. A memorial will be held on November, 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3937 N. Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be donated to Trinity Lutheran Church, the , or .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 6, 2019