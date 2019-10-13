Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Green. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Piccadilly Inn Shaw and Van Ness View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Mount Vernon, Indiana, Don was raised by his parents in Evansville. He attended Bosse High School, class of 1948, and was a proud Indiana University Hoosier, class of 1952. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, stationed at Castle Air Force Base in California. Don was assigned to physics research of guided missile and torpedo technology during the Korean War. In his career, Don worked for Honeywell as an electrical installation supervisor; Waddell & Reed as stockbroker and branch manager; at Kerman HS and Central HS as math and science teacher and coach; at Project Pride School for at-risk youth, and the Central Unified GED Program. A Summer Youth Work Experience project called "Pride Park," on the West Side at the corner of Fresno Street and California Avenue, was planned, designed and built by Don, with the help of 15 at-risk students. Don's community contributions included: Fresno Scottish Rite Fraternal Organization; volunteer tutor to any high school student in need, as well as Fresno State athletes; Fresno Grizzlies volunteer organizer and manager of all post-game meals, for both home team and visitors. In 2001 Don met Connie, the love of his life who became his wife in 2004. He fell head over heels for Connie because she is beautiful inside and out, faithful, compassionate, and she laughed at his jokes. He was extremely proud of Angel, for her studies at, and graduation from Fresno State. Don cherished laughing with Curtis and Pearce. He loved and appreciated all of Connie's many caring family members, who helped him tremendously to enjoy a better quality of life in his later years. Other things Don loved: the Fresno State Bulldogs; running cross-country and playing basketball; reciting the dictionary; big band music and partner dancing; and watching sports on TV. When the Giants dropped a fly ball, or the 49ers fumbled, Don loved to say, "I could do that." Don expressed his fatherly love with strictness: While teaching daughter Sharon how to dance the Jitterbug and Foxtrot to the music of Benny Goodman, he often said, "No. Not like that. Like this." When son Bob left for San Diego at 19, and wrote letters home describing loneliness and confusion, Don corrected the grammar and spelling errors in red pencil. Then he "returned to sender" with no other message. The implied lesson: Learn how to write, son. Known for keeping track of every penny spent, and all coins he found, Don achieved a life-time best in 1982, when he collected in a jar a whopping $13.56 from the grounds of the Central Valley. Don was also famous for his generosity, and loved to say, "I'll take the check." Other favorite sayings: Leave everywhere you go, better than you found it. Life is good - did you know that? Things are always moving in the right direction. The harder I work, the luckier I get. Don once told his teenage children, "Don't feel sorry for me when I die. I've lived a very good life." Donald Lee Green's humor and humanity will be remembered and missed by many. Memorial Will be Hosted by The Family October 19, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Piccadilly Inn on Shaw and Van Ness Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019

