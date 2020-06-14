Donald MacNeill

Don went to his heavenly home April 19, 2020. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant" echoed through the halls of Heaven. Don was born in Braintree, Ma. and spent his youth in the Boston area. He graduated from Houghton College in 1955 and earned his Masters of Divinity in 1959 from Denver Seminary. Don was ordained in October, 1959 and began his life's calling and served over 50 years in various ministries -- Pastor/Teacher, Counselor, Executive Director of Words of the Gospel (radio ministry), and Camp Director. Don's love and gift of music led him to direct several choirs and sing in quartets, trios, duets, and solos. Don also was a licensed Insurance Broker and Financial Planner.

Don was preceded in death by Beverly, his wife of 42 years, sister, Evelyn McMonigle, and stepson, Terry Bennett.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary (21yrs), sister, Frances, children, Debbie Heinricks (Phillip), Kenneth (Cheryl), Douglas (Carol), Steve (Carol), David (Kimberly), Randy (Sheryl), stepdaughter, Teedra Hudson (Rick), stepdaughter-in-love, Kathy Bennett, 27 grandchildren, and 38 great grandchildren (so far).

Don was a compassionate and wise servant. He was a sweet-spirited, dedicated, kind, gracious, and loving man with a shepherd's heart.

"For to the one who pleases Him, God gives wisdom and knowledge and joy." Ecclesiastes 2:26

Interment will be at Clovis Cemetery, 9:30am Saturday, June 20th. Depending on current circumstances. A memorial service is pending.