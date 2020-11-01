Donald Morris

July 6, 1949 - October 12, 2020

Clovis, California - Donald L. Morris was born on July 6, 1949 in Selma, CA. and passed to his Heavenly home on October 12, 2020, at his home in Clovis, CA. surrounded by his loving family. Don was pastor of Community Christian Chapel in Clovis, and his memorial was held there on October 24th. He left behind his wife of 49 years, Elaine, and three daughters, Sara/Joseph Fabits, Holly/Rick Randles and Heidi/Jose Flores, and a son, Donny/Lizbeth Morris. He also had nineteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Bertha Persechino, and Shirlene Shamp, and three brothers, George, Jim and Delbert Morris. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sammie Morris Bromark and three brothers and a sister. Don was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandpa, and will be missed so much, but we will meet again someday.





