1/1
Donald Morris
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Morris
July 6, 1949 - October 12, 2020
Clovis, California - Donald L. Morris was born on July 6, 1949 in Selma, CA. and passed to his Heavenly home on October 12, 2020, at his home in Clovis, CA. surrounded by his loving family. Don was pastor of Community Christian Chapel in Clovis, and his memorial was held there on October 24th. He left behind his wife of 49 years, Elaine, and three daughters, Sara/Joseph Fabits, Holly/Rick Randles and Heidi/Jose Flores, and a son, Donny/Lizbeth Morris. He also had nineteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Bertha Persechino, and Shirlene Shamp, and three brothers, George, Jim and Delbert Morris. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sammie Morris Bromark and three brothers and a sister. Don was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandpa, and will be missed so much, but we will meet again someday.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 31, 2020
He is missed and will be loved forever.
Delbert and Annette Morris
Family
October 31, 2020
You're in my heart forever and always....love Elaine
donald morris
Spouse
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved