Donald (Don) Newsome passed away on December 18, 2019. He was born in Tulare, California on June 14, 1941. Don graduated from Tulare High School. Tulare, California in 1959 and received an Associate Degree from College of Sequioas in Visalia, California. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kawishiwi during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Newsome, son Jarrod Newsome, daughter-in-law Christi Newsome and seven grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his oldest son, Jason Newsome, his parents, John and Bessie Newsome, his sister, Patricia Grunsky, and his two brothers, Jim and Larry Newsome. Graveside military service will be held at Clovis Cemetery, 305 North Villa, Clovis, California, December 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Memoriums may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno, California, 93726.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 23, 2019