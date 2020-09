Don was born in Weiser, Idaho to Charles and Melda Olday. He married the love of his life, Gail, in Porterville in 1958. They were blessed with two children, Elizabeth and Timothy. Don worked for Cal Fire from 1954 -1989, ending his career as Fire Captain at Sanger Headquarters Command Center. Firefighters say he was the calm voice coming through the radio. Remembrance info and a more complete obituary may be viewed on Wallin Funeral Homes website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store