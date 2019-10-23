Donald Richard Randall, 80, of Hutchinson, MN (formerly of Clovis, CA) passed away on Monday, September 30 at Prairie Senior Cottage. Donald was born on August 23, 1939 in Sayre, PA to Donald & Helen Randall. He was immersed in Christ in December, 1950. He graduated from Pulaski High School, NY in 1957. In 1959 he graduated from Canton Agricultural & Technical Institute in Canton, NY with an AS degree (major in Electrical Technology). He received a BS degree in Business Administration, California State University, Fresno in 1984. Donald was a member of Cross City Christian Church in Fresno, CA. On June 19, 1960 Donald was united in marriage to Marguerite (Peggy) Beabout in Scio, NY. They were blessed with 4 children. Donald is survived by his wife, Marguerite (Peggy), son John, daughter Margo Bonniwell and her husband Jerry, son Scott and his wife Kelly, son Todd and his wife Sarah, 17 grandchildren and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter-in-law Rhonda. A celebration of Donald's life will take place at 2:00PM at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson on October 26, 2019. Visitation will take place from 1:00- 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or .