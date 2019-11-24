Donald Seeks (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street
Dinuba, CA
93618
(559)-591-1919
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Visalia, CA
View Map
Obituary
Donald Seeks was born June 9, 1929 and died November 12, 2019. Two sisters, three children, seven grandchildren and a great-grandson survive Father Don. His parents and his wife preceded him in death. Memorial Requiem Eucharist will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Visalia on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Remembrances may be sent to the Anglican Diocese of San Joaquin 1300 Shaw Ave, Ste 123 Fresno, Ca 93710, St. Paul's Anglican Church 215 N. Locust Street Visalia, Ca 93291 or Palm Village Retirement Center 701 W. Herbert Ave Reedley, Ca 93654. Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South 'J' Street, Dinuba, California (559)591-1919
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019
