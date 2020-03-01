Don enjoyed a 33 yr career with the Fresno Fire Dept retiring as 1st Asst Chief. He is survived by his wife of 70yrs, Jo. 2 children, son Kelly & wife Nancy of Prather, daughter Karen Christensen of Fresno. 2 grandsons David Clawson & wife Nicole of OR, Jacob Christensen & wife Sarah of TX, 2 great-grandchildren Sierra & Walter Clawson & his cat, Mama Kitty. Thank you to the staff at Hinds Hospice. At Don's request there will be no service. Rememberences may be sent to Hinds Hospice or .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020