DONALD WHIPPLE

Service Information
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA
937061310
(559)-268-9292
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
God's Family Church
7272 W. Shaw Avenue
Fresno, CA
Obituary
Don Whipple passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Fresno, CA. He was 76 years old. Don was the founder of American Sheet Metal in Fresno, CA in 1969. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ralpha, three sons, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one sister. A Funeral Service will be held at God's Family Church, 7272 W. Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93723 on Thursday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Belmont Memorial Park. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 7, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Fresno, CA   (559) 268-9292
