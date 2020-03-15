Donald William Sprague, 61, died peacefully on March 5, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio, with his loving wife Bonni Sprague by his side. Don was born and raised by his parents Lawrence and Gloria in Coalinga. Don excelled on the Coalinga High School football team and marching band. After high school, attended West Hills College before attending the University of California, Berkeley to play football from 1979-1980. Don became an investment advisor after college and moved to Fresno, where he and his wife Lesley raised their children Holden and Grace. Don was a devoted father and loved coaching his children's sports teams. Don co-founded the investment firm Smith & Sprague/Mark Capital Management, and was always proud to have started his own business. Don later reconnected with and married Bonni, his high school sweetheart, with whom he spent many happy years in Fresno, at their home in Powell, Ohio, and traveling the country. Don had a true fighter's spirit and lived life to the fullest. He loved cooking and watching a baseball game on a sunny day. Always quick with a joke, Don was beloved by his family and large circle of friends and will be greatly missed. Don is survived by his wife, Bonni; her children Sam and Allison, and Allison's husband Ben; his daughter Grace and her husband Steven; his son Holden and his wife Kalin; his grandchildren Berklee, Cade, Cece, and Fletcher; his mother Gloria; and his brothers Steve and Larry. Don was predeceased by his wife Lesley. Don's family is deeply grateful to the teams at both Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for the world-class care he received. No public services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either hospital.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 15, 2020