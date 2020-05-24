Donald Lea Wray (Don) passed away at home in Kona, Hawaii, on April 3, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born on November 21, 1929, in San Francisco, California, the youngest son of Albert and Cora Wray and younger brother to Steve Wray. Don's family moved to Fresno while he was still a young boy, and he graduated from Fresno High in 1947. After high school, Don married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, LaVerne (Verni). Don and Verni spent most of their adult lives in Fresno and were married for over 65 years. Don was an avid golfer and a member of Fort Washington Country Club for more than 50 years. Even though Don did not play as much golf in his later years, he still loved going out to the Fort to have breakfast and lunch with his friends there. Don spent most of his career as a Systems Analyst at Producers Cotton in Fresno. After he retired, he enjoyed volunteering at various organizations, including the SPCA and Saint Agnes Hospital (in Fresno) and later at PetSmart and the Kona Library (in Hawaii). Don had a soft spot for dogs and babies, loved 1940s big band music and dancing, and enjoyed playing games like cribbage, Rummicube, and Cranium with family and friends. After Don's beloved wife Verni passed away in 2014, he moved to Kona, Hawaii, to be near his family there. Don is survived by his daughters, Cathy Williams and her husband Mickey; Sandy McDonald and her husband Harry; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to KARES of Kona. Cathy and Sandy wish to thank Jesilyn Cain, Luda, and Hospice of Kona for the help they provided in caring for Don the last week of his life. Aloha, Daddy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store