It is with a raw wound in our hearts, that the family of Donn A. Petty, announces his sudden and unexpected passing. He died peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 66. Born on March 20, 1954, he was a lifetime resident of Fresno. He graduated from Clovis High School in 1972. Donn's first job, was in a little saw shop where he repaired engines. Later, he worked for the City of Fresno Parks Department as a small engine repairman. In 1989, he began working for Champion Industrial Contractors as the Purchasing Agent. He became a partner in Strategic Mechanical Inc. in 2004, where he became VP of Purchasing and continued until the present. Donn was that true and loyal friend which could always be counted on. He loved hanging out with his friends, whether in his "shop mancave," or on trips to the desert or hunting. He loved the outdoors and when with his friends, no matter how inclement the weather, Donn would always proclaim, "just don't get much better than this." He enjoyed his music, a cold beer, BBQ, 4 wheeling, racing go carts, hated drama, and was drawn to anything that involved an engine. Every family member loved spending time with this much-cherished brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Donn not only raised his two daughters, "Poppy" was the central father figure and wise role model for his 10 grandchildren. He was the glue that held the family together. Holding people accountable, because he cared about them, Donn wisely mentored many in the family, and in the workplace. "I've lost a best friend," "He was always like a brother to me" and "This has left a debilitating hole in my life," are the comments heard most when people learned of his passing. He was a God-loving man, always ready to help, giving generously and expecting nothing in return. Thoughtful and hilarious, he was always fun to be around. We are really going to miss his witty sense of humor and that rollicking, one-of-a-kind laugh. The year 2020 saw Donn become the happiest he had been in decades; upbeat, the light back in his eyes. He was in the process of building the new life and beautiful home he had sacrificed so greatly to finally attain. Now, struggling to understand God's plan, we grieve the loss of this most cherished man, who can never be replaced. Goodbye Daddy, Poppy, Brother, Uncle, Friend. We love you and will miss you forever. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Zora Petty; brother, Gary Petty; and sister, Carol Elaine Dunkel. He leaves behind daughters, Jaye Ellington Petty and Stacie Renee Petty; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Lon Petty; sister, Jaye Shepherd Ellington; six nephews; two nieces; stepbrother, Jim Franz; stepsisters, Carolyn and Joann; also lifelong friends, Ron Elia and Ronnie "RB" Severson. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Rescue the Children, c/o Fresno Mission, P.O. Box 1422, Fresno, CA 93716-1422. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

