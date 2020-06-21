Donn Petty
1954 - 2020
It is with a raw wound in our hearts, that the family of Donn A. Petty, announces his sudden and unexpected passing. He died peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 66. Born on March 20, 1954, he was a lifetime resident of Fresno. He graduated from Clovis High School in 1972. Donn's first job, was in a little saw shop where he repaired engines. Later, he worked for the City of Fresno Parks Department as a small engine repairman. In 1989, he began working for Champion Industrial Contractors as the Purchasing Agent. He became a partner in Strategic Mechanical Inc. in 2004, where he became VP of Purchasing and continued until the present. Donn was that true and loyal friend which could always be counted on. He loved hanging out with his friends, whether in his "shop mancave," or on trips to the desert or hunting. He loved the outdoors and when with his friends, no matter how inclement the weather, Donn would always proclaim, "just don't get much better than this." He enjoyed his music, a cold beer, BBQ, 4 wheeling, racing go carts, hated drama, and was drawn to anything that involved an engine. Every family member loved spending time with this much-cherished brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Donn not only raised his two daughters, "Poppy" was the central father figure and wise role model for his 10 grandchildren. He was the glue that held the family together. Holding people accountable, because he cared about them, Donn wisely mentored many in the family, and in the workplace. "I've lost a best friend," "He was always like a brother to me" and "This has left a debilitating hole in my life," are the comments heard most when people learned of his passing. He was a God-loving man, always ready to help, giving generously and expecting nothing in return. Thoughtful and hilarious, he was always fun to be around. We are really going to miss his witty sense of humor and that rollicking, one-of-a-kind laugh. The year 2020 saw Donn become the happiest he had been in decades; upbeat, the light back in his eyes. He was in the process of building the new life and beautiful home he had sacrificed so greatly to finally attain. Now, struggling to understand God's plan, we grieve the loss of this most cherished man, who can never be replaced. Goodbye Daddy, Poppy, Brother, Uncle, Friend. We love you and will miss you forever. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Zora Petty; brother, Gary Petty; and sister, Carol Elaine Dunkel. He leaves behind daughters, Jaye Ellington Petty and Stacie Renee Petty; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Lon Petty; sister, Jaye Shepherd Ellington; six nephews; two nieces; stepbrother, Jim Franz; stepsisters, Carolyn and Joann; also lifelong friends, Ron Elia and Ronnie "RB" Severson. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Rescue the Children, c/o Fresno Mission, P.O. Box 1422, Fresno, CA 93716-1422. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA 93657-3125
(559) 875-6555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 19, 2020
I miss you every day Pop.... I'm so grateful for the love you gave me my whole life. I'm making you proud. I love you so much. You taught me to value and love myself the last 6 months. I want to thank the Lord for the time we had and all the precious memories I hold close to my heart. I know that hes free and at peace. Amen
Jaye Petty
Daughter
June 17, 2020
May you rest in piece : Don you have been a good friend and a great boss it has been great working with you Im really going to miss that. Its been really sad these past days starring at your window with your light off but Im happy to know your in GODS hands now Im glad to have been a part in your life going to miss You very much.
Manuel Macias
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Donn... Was a grand friend and work colleague. We (Mike and Sally) loved his sense-of-humor and jovial laugh. He was always welcoming! A sincere friend to both of us! Blessings to the family!
Mike Rowden
Friend
June 17, 2020
Donn: We miss you! Your sudden death left a hole in our hearts! You were a Great Mentor, Role model and My Mechanic and fun loving Hunting Buddy! I learned so much from you. You taught me how to pour concrete on your garage. We have lots memories of you. God Rest your Soul.
Dean & Debi McClain
Coworker
June 17, 2020
I hadn't seen Donn in several years but his sister Jaye always kept me up to date on the goings on in his life. I was hoping to make a trip to Fresno sometime in the near future to visit with him and Jaye. I was looking forward to seeing the changes he had made in his house- especially
his office with "Marcia's desk:" I am so glad that he got to enjoy it even if was just a short period of time. My love to you Donn in your next adventure. Love Marcia
Marcia Griffin
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
I walked by Donn's office every morning on the way to my own. When he had the day off and his office was dark, I truly felt and knew my day was going to be a little less bright. Donn, you will forever be dearly missed.
Todd Crabtree
Friend
